Maverick Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.39 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $56.53 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.13327094 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $15,622,134.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

