MBIA (MBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of ($37.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MBIA to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Price Performance

MBI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 96,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,440. MBIA has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBIA

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.