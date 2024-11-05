MDU Resources Group (MDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.2 %

MDU stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $12.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, October 21st.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

