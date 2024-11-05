Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 4.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 281,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.86. 1,313,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,826,702. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64. The company has a market cap of $255.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.