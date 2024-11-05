Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Albert J. Evans Purchases 8,474 Shares

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Albert J. Evans acquired 8,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,004. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance
Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.66. 48,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $512.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.
Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.
Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid Penn Bancorp
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mid Penn Bancorp
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.