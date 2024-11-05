MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 554,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 513,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 402,853 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $6,366,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 12.1% during the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 176.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 67,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DAUG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,586 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

