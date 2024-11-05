MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,978 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the period. Lantheus accounts for 1.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 296,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

