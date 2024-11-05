MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

PKB stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. 3,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $338.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

