Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.