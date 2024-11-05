Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.83 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $116.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.