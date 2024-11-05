Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

