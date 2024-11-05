Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,300 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $65,830,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $236.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

