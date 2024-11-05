Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 270,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $291.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $531.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.97 and a 12-month high of $296.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

