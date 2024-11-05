Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,665.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.73 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.