Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.00.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

