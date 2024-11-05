Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.42. 565,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

