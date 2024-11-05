Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.63 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $56.63 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $158.74 or 0.00228272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,540.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.98 or 0.00493208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00095156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00026179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00067617 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00019627 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

