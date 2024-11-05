Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.23. 26,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,049. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $298.63 and a one year high of $480.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.49 and a 200 day moving average of $406.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

