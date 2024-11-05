MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.59 and last traded at $170.13, with a volume of 8145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.36.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

