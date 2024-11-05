Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and traded as high as $35.00. Muncy Columbia Financial shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 826 shares traded.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

Get Muncy Columbia Financial alerts:

Muncy Columbia Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.