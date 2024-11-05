Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSSC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.