National CineMedia’s (NCMI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $687.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 444,433 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 490,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 260,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

