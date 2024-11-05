National Pension Service Has $104.57 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,182 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $104,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

