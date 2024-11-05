National Pension Service Has $131.68 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,349 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $131,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.30. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

