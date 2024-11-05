National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

National Pension Service raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $190,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 40.8% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,315.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,368.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $874.95 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

