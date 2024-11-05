National Pension Service Purchases 226,321 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,421,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,321 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $139,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 37,514 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

