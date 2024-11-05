Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 8,329 shares.The stock last traded at $28.82 and had previously closed at $28.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYAX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nayax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Nayax Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 16.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Nayax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

