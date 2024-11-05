Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.0026

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $53,692.78 and $52,604.27 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,226.12 or 0.99802787 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,894.19 or 0.99317234 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,418 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.