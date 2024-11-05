Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, analysts expect Neumora Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NMRA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 681,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.92.

In related news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $83,500.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,719.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,754.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,538 shares of company stock worth $1,390,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

