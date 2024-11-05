News (NWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. News has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Separately, Loop Capital raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

