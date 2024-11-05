News (NWSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.34. News has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

News Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWSA

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.