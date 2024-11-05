NexGen Energy (NXE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect NexGen Energy to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NexGen Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,670. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.72 and a beta of 1.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
