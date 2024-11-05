NexGen Energy (NXE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect NexGen Energy to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NexGen Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,670. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.72 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXE. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

