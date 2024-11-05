nLIGHT (LASR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LASR opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $605.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $51,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,204.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,095,147.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $51,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,461 shares of company stock worth $385,684. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.