Non-Playable Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $197.31 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $197.31 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,035.37 or 0.99703566 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,887.30 or 0.99486567 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,266,419,617.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.0255213 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $4,733,939.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

