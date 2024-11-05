Non-Playable Coin Trading 25% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a total market capitalization of $197.69 million and $3.18 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Playable Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.20 or 0.99834479 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.27 or 0.99714078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,266,419,617.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.0255213 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $4,733,939.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Playable Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Playable Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.