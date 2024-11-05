North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 8,074 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. 217,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,411. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

