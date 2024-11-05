Northland Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

TDC traded down $4.30 on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. 1,269,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,458. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 88.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

