NorthRock Partners LLC Has $23.39 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 2.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $23,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,577. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $69.14 and a 52 week high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

