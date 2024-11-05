NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WM traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $215.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.78 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.05.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

