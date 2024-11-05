NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $576.78. 542,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,803. The company has a market capitalization of $497.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.88 and a 200-day moving average of $550.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $435.37 and a twelve month high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

