NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 41,477 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,477 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9,940.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 1,981,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 711.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,367,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $150.60. The stock had a trading volume of 101,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average of $151.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

