Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and traded as low as $62.33. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $62.59, with a volume of 10,314 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVZMY

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.1678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.77%.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.