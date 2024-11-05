NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q4 guidance to $2.93-3.33 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.930-3.330 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $16.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.86. 2,521,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.30 and its 200-day moving average is $253.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

