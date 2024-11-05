Oak Root LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oak Root LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Oak Root LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

VXF opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $137.74 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

