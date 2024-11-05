Oak Root LLC Sells 18,793 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Oak Root LLC trimmed its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,516,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,793 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 12.8% of Oak Root LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $101,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

