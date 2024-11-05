Oasys (OAS) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Oasys (OAS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Oasys has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Oasys has a market cap of $89.00 million and $902,307.21 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,831,911,882 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,828,289,977.7067823 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03122155 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $966,661.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

