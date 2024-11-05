Oddity Tech (ODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Oddity Tech to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oddity Tech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Price Performance
Shares of ODD stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 4.40. Oddity Tech has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODD
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.