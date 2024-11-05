Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 283.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,103,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,021,000 after buying an additional 815,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.