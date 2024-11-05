OMG Network Price Tops $0.22 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $31.39 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00034597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

