ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

